WWE News: Top Champion talks teaming up with CM Punk

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 315 // 19 Jun 2019, 09:21 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

CM Punk

What's the story?

WWE Champion Kofi Kingston recently sat down with WrestlingAc.com during WWE's recent Saudi Arabia tour and opened up on his experience working alongside former WWE Champion CM Punk.

Kingston stated that Punk took him under his wing when he didn't have to and that he always appreciated his friendship with Punk.

In case you didn't know...

Back in 2008, Kofi Kingston once came to the aid of then-World Champion CM Punk, who was being attacked by Randy Orton and his lackeys. This resulted in WWE pairing the two Superstars on several occasions. The duo went on to win the World Tag Team Championships on an episode of Monday Night Raw and held the belts for several weeks, before losing the same to John Morrison and The Miz.

Also read: Becky Lynch confronts Seth Rollins after Raw goes off air

The heart of the matter

While talking about his pairing with CM Punk more than a decade ago, Kingston said that he learned a lot from being under Punk's wing. Kingston added that Punk was one of the wrestlers who took him under his wing and helped him in more ways than one.

Kingston also reminisced on his days as R-Truth's tag team partner, who is currently one of the hottest acts in WWE, thanks to his antics with the WWE 24/7 Title.

I was tag team champions with CM Punk which was awesome because I learned so much from him. He was one of the guys that took me under his wing when he didn't have to, and I was always grateful for that friendship. Being tag team partners with R-Truth is always fun! He's always making you laugh and every single moment we had together was always fun, so, I was always appreciative of that.

What's next?

Kofi Kingston will defend his WWE Title against Dolph Ziggler at Stomping Grounds this Sunday.

Did you enjoy Kofi's run with CM Punk, back in the day?