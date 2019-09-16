WWE News: Top NXT UK star says there is no smarter pro wrestler than Brock Lesnar

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST News 106 // 16 Sep 2019, 23:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Brock Lesnar

Brock Lesnar labeled the "smartest" in the business

Part-time WWE Superstar Brock Lesnar is often criticized by fans for his lack of TV appearances and WWE's constant booking of The Beast in main event title matches at big PPV events.

Lesnar was last seen in WWE losing his Universal title to Seth Rollins at SummerSlam, and The Beast has been absent from TV ever since the loss.

With Paul Heyman now in charge of RAW and still acting as Lesnar's on-screen advocate, it's likely Lesnar will make his return to WWE TV in the near future, possibly in time for WWE's next PPV event in Saudi Arabia. In the meantime, however, anti-Lesnar fans can rest easy as The Beast is on another WWE hiatus.

WALTER has his sights set on The Beast

While many WWE fans have criticized Lesnar throughout the years, it seems as if pro wrestlers in the business do not share the same hatred towards The Beast, and most praise Lesnar as an excellent talent and businessman.

One of the numerous Lesnar supporters appears to be NXT UK Champion WALTER, who recently heaped praise on the former Universal Champion in a new interview with Sport Bible.

"I think right now there's no smarter professional wrestler than Brock Lesnar at the moment. I'm aware of the -- I don't know -- the negative reactions he gets by the fans, but if I ever end up in that position in my career, I would be very thankful [laughs]. For sure, 100 per cent. I think Brock is amazing and I would love to do that."

As for the current crop of talents on the WWE main roster, WALTER said he'd like to face names such as Daniel Bryan or The Revival.

"There are a bunch of people I really look up to and I like what they do in the ring. Daniel Bryan is one of them, for sure. And then I'm a big fan of The Revival, too. Drew McIntyre is someone I think we could have a good contest. And personally for my own amusement, I've always felt the idea of having a contest with Braun Strowman could be very interesting [laughs]."

Advertisement

Who in WWE would you like to see WALTER face? Let us know in the comment section and be sure to follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!