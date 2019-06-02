×
WWE News: Top NXT Superstar takes shot at AEW, deletes tweet later

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
966   //    02 Jun 2019, 22:45 IST

AEW
AEW

What's the story?

NXT Superstar Velveteen Dream recently posted a tweet following NXT TakeOver: XXV, challenging the promotion to top the show.

The tweet didn't stay long, as Dream went on to delete the same soon after.

In case you didn't know...

Velveteen Dream is widely considered to be one of the most promising and talented wrestlers in NXT history. The charismatic Superstar is known for his unique attire and mannerisms. He participated in the 6th season of WWE Tough Enough in 2015 and ended up being placed on the 9th spot when all was said and done.

Later on in the year, he signed a developmental contract with WWE. Dream lost his debut match in NXT to Riddick Moss. At NXT Takeover: New York this year, Dream defeated Matt Riddle to retain his NXT North American Title. At TakeOver XXV, he secured a victory over Tyler Breeze with the aid of his signature move, The Purple Rainmaker.

Also read: 5 WWE Superstars who used social media to criticize their booking

The heart of the matter

Despite Tony Khan stating on several occasions that he isn't competing with WWE, several AEW Superstars have taken shots at WWE in the recent past. Not too long ago, DX took several jibes at AEW during their Hall of Fame speech on WrestleMania 35 weekend.

After TakeOver XXV was done and dusted with, Dream took to Twitter and proceeded to call out All Elite Wrestling. He challenged AEW to follow the incredible display of athleticism and storytelling NXT Superstars displayed at TakeOver.

Velveteen Dream deleted the post later, but not before several fans screengrabbed the tweet. Here's Dream's tweet:

The tweet
The tweet
What's next?

It would be interesting to see what Cody Rhodes and company have to say in response to Dream's tweet.

What are your thoughts on Dream's tweet?

