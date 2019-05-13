WWE News: Top RAW star busted open by Kofi Kingston at WWE Live Event [VIDEO]

New Day

What's the story?

Accidents and injuries happen all the time in pro wrestling. While its predetermined nature often draws criticism, many people aren't aware of just how much risk they go through weekly when they step in the ring.

Unfortunately, at the latest WWE Live event in Oslo, a top RAW superstar was the victim of the Trouble in Paradise by Kofi Kingston and he ended up getting busted open quite badly.

In case you didn't know...

WWE is touring Europe right now in what is the first of two tours annually. Whenever WWE has RAW and SmackDown tapings in the UK, WWE follows it up with a European tour.

The tours are quite exhausting from the superstars' point of view, because they're esentially performing either every night or every alternate night. This means travelling between towns and countries and constantly performing while their bodies haven't fully adjusted to the new timings. It's indeed difficult and it's made even more difficult when injuries take place.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn was the unfortunate victim of a botched trouble in paradise, getting busted open and looking completely out of it. You can see a brief clip of the impact it had on Zayn:

@SamiZayn busted open in #WWEOslo I believe by a Trouble in paradise pic.twitter.com/nAINSobEQW — Big Hoss (@WWEChris_Cross) May 13, 2019

Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn have been working together on the latest live event tour, where the final match of this live event circuit usually sees the two of them team up to take on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Zayn had a match with Xavier Woods earlier in the show as well - one that he lost.

We don't blame Kofi Kingston for what happened and we certainly hope that he doesn't get any backstage heat for it, especially after Daniel Bryan got injured as well at WrestleMania. Injuries happen and we hope that Sami Zayn recovers soon.

What's next?

Sami Zayn is likely going to continue his promos ranting on the WWE Universe on RAW, while Kofi Kingston is set to take on Kevin Owens this Sunday at Money in the Bank.