WWE News: Top RAW star teasing big character change

RAW after the Superstar Shake-Up certainly has been interesting. While it got stale pre-Money in the Bank, the post-PPV episode was anything but that.

One of the major happenings was Cesaro getting a new theme song and then teasing a character change, both on-screen and backstage in an interview with Cathy Kelley.

Cesaro had a good run with Sheamus as part of "The Bar" for a good part of two and a half years. It's believed the the reason for the tag team was due to Sheamus dealing with spinal stenosis and WWE wanting to protect him and extend his career for a bit longer.

Sheamus, of course, has refused to comment on any reports of the stenosis, still going at the grind after over a decade with WWE. Their tag team came to an abrupt halt after WrestleMania in 2019 when Cesaro was drafted over to RAW as a part of the Superstar Shake-Up.

Since then, he hasn't been featured much, though he never really reverted to the babyface character that he was till mid-2017.

As mentioned, Cesaro got a new theme song on RAW, replacing his music with The Bar as well as his pre-2017 theme singles theme. The theme has a very "superhero" like feel to it. Turns out that's by design, because Cesaro is now going by the name The Swiss Superman for the first time in two years.

He was known as The Swiss Superman until he turned heel with Sheamus in 2017. Due to his heel status, he appropriately changed his nickname to The Swiss Cyborg. Interestingly enough, he still remains a heel. He defeated Ricochet clean on the latest episode of RAW.

Later on backstage, Cathy Kelley asked Cesaro about his win and when he gave a one-worded reply, she tried to ask another. This led to Cesaro stopping her and saying "Only one question per day".

It seems like there's some serious character changes that will be going on with Cesaro. Don't be surprised if he slowly turns babyface again later this year.

Hopefully, Cesaro can be involved in some good storylines going forward. Any story he was in during 2016 turned into gold. He's a valuable performer for WWE.