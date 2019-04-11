WWE News: Top RAW Superstar could be moving to SmackDown

Finn Balor could be headed to the blue brand

What's the story?

WWE just revealed new merch for the current WWE Intercontinental Champion Finn Balor and it could hint at a potential move to the blue brand for the 'Demon King'.

In case you didn't know...

Finn Balor was the first WWE Universal Champion but had to relinquish the title after picking up a shoulder injury during the title match with Seth Rollins.

Balor finally got a shot at the title he never lost at the WWE Royal Rumble earlier this year when he faced Brock Lesnar. Despite a valiant effort, Balor was unsuccessful at slaying The Beast.

At WrestleMania 35 earlier this week, Finn Balor brought back 'The Demon' as he faced Bobby Lashley for the WWE Intercontinental Championship. Balor beat Lashley and to win his 2nd Intercontinental Championship.

Balor then defeated the returning Sami Zayn on the RAW after WrestleMania. After RAW, Balor stated his desire to be one of the best IC Champions in history:

"Obviously, my first Intercontinental Championship reigns didn't go according to plan. But this reign, I intend on righting all those wrongs. When I look back at history, I look at all the great Intercontinental Champions like Shawn Michaels, Ric Flair, Razor Ramon and I intend to prove that I do belong in the same category as those legends."

The heart of the matter

WWE recently released a new t-shirt for Finn Balor on the WWE Shop and what's surprising is that Balor's new merch is blue. We're just one week ahead of the International Superstar Shake-Up and this could be hinting at a potential move to SmackDown for Finn Balor.

Check out Balor's new t-shirt below:

What's next?

The International Superstar Shake-Up takes place on next week's episodes of RAW and SmackDown.

