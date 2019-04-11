×
WWE News: Vince McMahon fired WWE employee after Hall of Fame ceremony

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
3.08K   //    11 Apr 2019, 10:45 IST

Bret Hart was attacked during his HOF speech but that wasn't the only controversy coming out of this segment
Bret Hart was attacked during his HOF speech but that wasn't the only controversy coming out of this segment

What's the story?

Vince McMahon was reportedly really angry at being mentioned a number of times during Bret Hart's Hall of Fame speech. Sean Waltman revealed that a WWE employee was also fired because of it.

In case you didn't know...

The WWE Hall of Fame ceremony this year was overshadowed by the fact that Bret Hart was attacked during his speech by a fan who jumped the railing. Travis Browne, The New Day and a number of WWE Superstars reacted quickly to the situation and had it under control within seconds. Bret continued his speech after the attacker was led away.

ALSO READ: 4 WWE Superstars who were injured at WrestleMania 35

The heart of the matter

WWE Hall of Famer Sean Waltman aka X-Pac recently revealed on his podcast 'X-Pac 12360' that Vince McMahon was livid after Bret Hart's speech at the WWE Hall of Fame. Waltman added that Mr. McMahon was livid at the fact that he was mentioned in Bret Hart's speech a number of times and also added that the writer who was responsible got fired:

“I think Bret mentioned Vince a bunch of times. Vince got really hot. I think somebody might have gotten fired. Then we went out and said it a million times and no one got fired. It’s not funny for the guy that ****ing lost his job.
I’m not kidding. No, I’m not. Vince was pissed. I understand. That’s a thing for him. It’s his company and people go out there and they do that.”

X-Pac also added that the members of DX were nervous before their speech since they wanted to mention Vince's name multiple times during their speech but McMahon graciously gave them permission.

What's next?

Next week's episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown sees the International Superstar Shake-Up taking place in Canada.

