WWE News: Top ROH tag-team want to face The Usos in inter-promotional dream match (Video)

Pratyay Ghosh FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 25 // 09 May 2019, 13:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The Usos

What's the story?

The Briscoe Brothers called out The Usos ahead of the ROH G1 Supercard in MSG last month.

In case you didn't know...

The Briscoe Brothers are one of the best tag-teams in the world. They are 10-time Ring of Honor tag-team champions and they are former IWGP Tag-Team Champions.

The heart of the matter

The Briscoes spoke to Rebellious Noise at G1 Supercard in Madison Square Garden last month. The 10-time Ring of Honor Tag-Team Champions challenged the 6-time WWE Tag-Team Champs.

Jay Briscoe said that they had conquered the Ring Of Honor tag-team division and were looking for the biggest matches possible going forward. He then called out The Usos saying he wanted to face them:

"We just really... at this point, man, we just want big time matches. And for that to happen, we need big time tag teams to wrestle again. So... yo Usos, what's good? Have your people call my people, we can do this."

Mark Briscoe was on the same page as his brother and added the following:

"We can make it work out, we can work it out."

You can check out the video below:

Advertisement

This match seems very unlikely as we all know how WWE are with their talent. The only way this match can ever conceivably take place is if The Briscoes sign with WWE some day. The brothers had a tryout with WWE 10 years ago, back in 2019. Despite a follow-up tryout, they were told that their look and style just didn't fit the WWE.

A decade later, The Briscoe Brothers are one of the most accomplished teams not to be signed with WWE.

What's next?

The Usos are currently feuding with The Revival on the RAW brand. The start of the feud saw The Usos release backstage footage of Dash shaving Dawson's back.

ALSO READ: 5 WWE careers ruined by backstage politics