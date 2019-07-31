WWE News: Ali challenges Shinsuke Nakamura to a match at SummerSlam

Soumik D FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 185 // 31 Jul 2019, 08:32 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ali scored an upset win over Nakamura on tonight's SmackDown

What's the story?

Following his win over Shinsuke Nakamura on tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, Ali has challenged the Intercontinental Champion to a match at the upcoming SummerSlam pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

At the Extreme Rules pay-per-view, Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Finn Balor to win the prestigious WWE Intercontinental Championship for the very first time in his career, making him the second-ever wrestler after Chris Jericho to hold both the IWGP and WWE Intercontinental Championships.

Nakamura, following his win, was confronted by Ali on SmackDown Live and at the recently concluded Smackville show, Ali replaced Finn Balor, as he unsuccessfully challenged Nakamura for the Intercontinental Championship.

The heart of the matter

On tonight's episode of SmackDown Live, Ali and Shinsuke Nakamura squared off in a Smackville rematch and on this occasion, the former 205 Live Superstar came out on top in a quick back-and-forth match when he pinned the IC Champion via a quick roll-up pinfall to win the contest.

Following Ali's win over 'The King of Strong Style', the former sent out a tweet at the Intercontinental Champion, asking him if he's doing anything at SummerSlam. Well, judging by the tweet, Ali is pretty much challenging Nakamura to yet another match, this time at the Biggest Party of the Summer.

And, on this occasion, it looks like Ali will once again be challenging for Nakamura's Intercontinental Championship.

Hey @ShinsukeN. You doing anything at #SummerSlam ? — ALI / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) July 31, 2019

What's next?

As of right now, WWE is yet to confirm a match between Shinsuke Nakamura and Ali for SummerSlam, but fans should totally expect the two of them to go head-to-head against each other once again, considering Ali now holds a pinfall win over the IC Champion.

With matches like Randy Orton vs Kofi Kingston, AJ Styles vs Ricochet, and Trish Stratus vs Charlotte Flair already confirmed for the show, this year's SummerSlam is already turning out to be one of the best PPVs of 2019.