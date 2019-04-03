×
WWE News: Top SmackDown star buries RAW

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
News
1.17K   //    03 Apr 2019, 00:14 IST

Big E destroyed RAW on social media
Big E destroyed RAW on social media

What's the story?

Fans have been complaining about the quality of RAW for a while now and this lead to the Authority addressing this matter in December and promised change. However, RAW has been slightly lackluster in some weeks in the lead up to WrestleMania and one person who isn't holding back from criticizing WWE's flagship show is SmackDown star Big E.

In case you didn't know...

Big E and Xavier Woods have been a part of the top storyline on SmackDown, heading into WrestleMania. They've been at the side of their pal Kofi Kingston and ran the gauntlet on SmackDown last week, somehow winning the match to ensure that Kofi Kingston will be heading to WrestleMania to face Daniel Bryan.

Kofi has been on a hot streak since his performance at Elimination Chamber. Despite earning a shot at Daniel Bryan's WWE Championship at Fastlane, Kofi was pulled from the match and replaced by the returning Kevin Owens. Mr. McMahon even called Kofi a "B plus player".

ALSO READ: Forgotten WWE Champion spotted in New York ahead of WrestleMania

The heart of the matter

Big E and Xavier Woods have been a part of the feud with Mr. McMahon on SmackDown and Big E isn't holding back on social media either. He took to Twitter after RAW and buried WWE's flagship show, calling it a 'turd'. Here's what Big E said on SmackDown.

"I like to think of Smackdown as the mouthwash you need after the turd Raw just left in your mouth.
(I’d like to think I can get away with this tweet. If not…I was hacked.)"

What's next?

Big E and Xavier Woods will be at Kofi Kingston's side at WrestleMania as Kofi challenges Daniel Bryan for the top prize on SmackDown - the WWE Championship.

