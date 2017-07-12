WWE News: Top SmackDown Superstar breaks character after WWE SmackDown went off the air

Baron Corbin put a smile on a young fan's face this past week.

Baron Corbin later clarified that the boy was not any random fan

What’s the story?

Following his dark segment match against Shinsuke Nakamura, Baron Corbin broke character to console a young fan in the crowd. The young fan had been crying over something that happened during the match and Corbin went over to him and gave him a hug and a t-shirt.

Watch the video below:

Later on, Corbin confirmed that it was not just any kid but his family and that he would not do any such thing for any random fan.

Actually that was family I don't care about other people's kids . Know your fact before tweeting like you know something. — Baron Corbin (@BaronCorbinWWE) July 12, 2017

In case you didn’t know…

In the latest episode, Shane McMahon announced that Corbin will take on Nakamura at WWE Battleground on 23rd July, 2017. The feud has been building ever since Corbin won the Money In The Bank.

Nakamura and AJ Styles were headed towards the briefcase but Corbin knocked both of them off the ladder and went on to win.

The heart of the matter

After 205 Live went off air last night, Nakamura and Corbin went one-one in a dark match. Nakamura would go on to win the match after hitting Corbin with a Kinshasa. However, it was Corbin who would put a bigger smile on the faces of the fans.

Corbin was heading backstage when he noticed the young fan in the attendance. He saw him crying for some reason and decided to go over to console him. The Lone Wolf held the young boy in his arms until he stopped crying and even gifted the t-shirt he was wearing.

Reactions

Dawwww baron corbin has a heart pic.twitter.com/7L3OVEoJCE — Ultra (@UltrixCrow) July 12, 2017

We finally see the real man behind the character. — DemonQueen (@Mewslasher) July 12, 2017

This was awesome!!! — Michael Sigler (@msigler69) July 12, 2017

That is why I love Wrestling — Nishant Verma (@verma1nishant) July 12, 2017

Author’s take

It turns out that the 'Lone Wolf' does have his heart in the right place. The incident got a big pop from the crowd as well. After all, it isn’t every day that you see a Superstar breaking character for a good cause.