WWE News - Top SmackDown Superstar jokes about stealing Elias' gimmick

Forget tag teams and factions, WWE might soon have a music band on their hands!

Elias would be hoping that this is only a joke and isn't interrupted by a strumming guitar in the coming weeks!

He's coming for Elias!

The coronavirus pandemic has halted the lives of people around the world and it is no different for WWE Superstars. Forced into quarantine and self-isolation to avoid contracting the fast-spreading virus, the Superstars are doing whatever they can to keep themselves entertained.

One such Superstar is Sheamus, who is currently widening his horizons by taking a few guitar lessons. He posted a photo on Twitter, joking that he's coming for Elias' gimmick:

Sheamus returned to WWE earlier this year in January after being out for close to nine months due to a concussion he suffered during a six-man tag-team match involving The Bar & Drew McIntyre and The New Day.

The Celtic Warrior engaged in feuds with Shorty G and Apollo Crews but hasn't been involved in anything substantial upon his return. Sheamus, however, in an interview with Sportskeeda's Gary Cassidy, has made it clear that he wants one piece of gold that's missing in his list of accolades -- the Intercontinental Championship.

Elias, on the other hand, is riding high on his momentum after his win against King Corbin at WrestleMania 36. On last week's episode of SmackDown, he made his intentions clear when he put his name in the hat for a place in the men's Money in the Bank Ladder Match.

As for Sheamus stealing Elias' gimmick, it is only recently that WWE Superstars have stopped interrupting his concerts. The last thing Elias would want is another guitarist in the building!