WWE News: Top star reunited with former tag team partner at EVOLVE show

Are Triple H and Vince McMahon on the verge of signing another top star?

At the recently concluded EVOLVE 133 event, current NXT Superstar KUSHIDA was reunited with former Time Splitters tag team partner Alex Shelley for the first time in almost four years.

JD DRAKE VS KUSHIDA WAS ONE OF THE BEST FUCKING MATCHES IVE EVER SEEN LIVE. GOD IT WAS AMAZING.



HOW IS JD DRAKE NOT SIGNED TO NXT YET.



HOW HAS KUSHIDA NOT BEEN ON A TAKEOVER YET.



CROWD WAS ON FIRE.



AND POST-MATCH ALEX SHELLEY APPEARED IN A MASK. TIME SPLITTERS!! #EVOLVE133 pic.twitter.com/FbxutcUa9g — AARON. (@TheAaronEra) August 25, 2019

Who are the Time Splitters?

The Time Splitters initially formed in the year 2012 when Alex Shelley and A.J. Kirsch unsuccessfully challenged The Forever Hooligans (Rocky Romero and Alex Koslov) for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship at a Sacramento Wrestling Federation event.

After the formation of the team, Shelley and KUSHIDA entered and eventually won the 2012 Super Jr. Tag Tournament. At the Power Struggle pay-per-view, the Time Splitters won their first championship when they defeated The Forever Hooligans to win the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship.

In the following few years, the Time Splitters feuded with the likes of The Young Bucks, Suzuki Gun, reDragon, and most notably The Young Bucks. At NJPW: New Beginning in Osaka, 2015, Time Splitters once again challenged for the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship (their final title challenge in NJPW) but were eventually defeated in a three-way match against The Young Bucks and reDragon.

Following the 2015 Super Jr. Tag Tournament, Alex Shelley left New Japan Pro Wrestling and made his return to Ring of Honor where he reformed The Motor City Machine Guns with Chris Sabin.

Time Splitters reunite at EVOLVE 133

NXT Superstar KUSHIDA is one of the few superstars currently on tour with EVOLVE Wrestling. At EVOLVE 133, the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion secured a vital win over J.D. Drake in one of the best matches of the evening.

Following the match, much to everyone's shock, Ring of Honor superstar Alex Shelley made a surprise appearance on EVOLVE and embraced his former tag team partner KUSHIDA. This was the first time the Time Splitters had reunited since their run with NJPW in 2015 and it was a special moment indeed for the fans who have been following the career of both KUSHIDA and Shelley.

This was a total surprise in the ring for Kushida. What a moment! #EVOLVE133 pic.twitter.com/e41nGeaXc5 — Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) August 25, 2019

Is Alex Shelley on the verge of signing with WWE?

With Alex Shelley appearing at an EVOLVE event, there could be a strong possibility that the TNA veteran might be on the verge of signing with NXT. However, nothing has been reported or confirmed as of right now.

Nevertheless, with Shelley's long-term tag team partner Chris Sabin also making a guest appearance at the Performance Center, the possibilities of a Motor City Machine Guns/Time Splitters reunion in WWE are endless.