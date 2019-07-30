WWE Rumors: Reason why Chris Sabin is at the Performance Center revealed

Nicky Pags FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 313 // 30 Jul 2019, 20:40 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chris Sabin

What's the story?

Earlier this week, former Impact Wrestling World Champion Chris Sabin tweeted a photo of the WWE Performance Center, leading to speculation that Sabin might have signed some type of WWE deal.

In an update to the developing story, Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting Chris Sabin is at the WWE Performance Center this week to work as a guest coach.

In case you didn't know...

WWE has been known to bring talent from many backgrounds into the Performance Center in a guest coaching capacity, with names such as Monster Factory's Danny Cage, Pat Buck from Create a Pro Wrestling and former Spirit Squad member Mike Mondo all working as guest coaches in recent months.

The heart of the matter

According to Pro Wrestling Sheet, Chris Sabin has been guest coaching at the WWE Performance Center this week, and Sabin commented on Twitter, "such a strange, almost nostalgic feeling it is to be in Orlando again" after arriving at the WWE PC.

As for Sabin's in-ring status, he suffered a torn ACL back in January of this year which required surgery, and he remains unable to compete as the timetable for his in-ring return was 8 months.

Following the successful ACL surgery, Sabin Tweeted the following photos and updates from the hospital:

What's next?

For fans hoping to see Chris Sabin sign a deal with WWE, it appears as if that is not the case, as Sabin is simply at the Performance Center for one week working as a guest coach.

As for Sabin's pro wrestling future, he is no longer under contract to either Impact Wrestling or Ring of Honor, making him an unrestricted free agent able to sign with any pro wrestling company. It remains to be seen where Sabin will end up when he is recovered from injury.

Where would you like to see Chris Sabin end up? Let us know in the comment section!