×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE News: Top Superstar blasts WWE for not letting him speak his mind

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
2.40K   //    07 Apr 2019, 10:14 IST

Bryan hates the fact that WWE doesn't let him speak his mind
Bryan hates the fact that WWE doesn't let him speak his mind

What's the story?

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Cheap Heat, and he had some harsh words for the company he is currently working for.

Bryan stated that WWE doesn't allow him to talk about environmental issues, citing reasons that the environment is a political issue.


In case you didn't know. . .

Ever since he turned heel on AJ Styles last year, Daniel Bryan's persona has taken a complete U-turn. He dubs himself "The Planet's Champion", and has talked about saving the environment on multiple occasions, both inside and outside the squared circle.


The heart of the matter

In his recent promos, Bryan hasn't been seen touching upon the subject he is so fond of - the environment. While talking to Cheap Heat Podcast, Bryan revealed the reason why he isn't talking about the environment anymore.

There's a lot of things that I'm not allowed to talk about on television. And it's weird, because if you noticed the last several months, I haven't said much about the environment because they have told me I'm no longer allowed to talk about the environment. Why? Because they say that the environment is a political issue.

You know what? The environment is not a political issue, it's a scientific issue and saying it's a political issue makes it stupid. What an idiotic idea!


What's next?


Although WWE isn't allowing Bryan to talk about the environment, he seems to be doing fine on the mic despite that. Bryan delivered a thunderous promo on this past week's SmackDown Live while signing the contract for his match against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, cementing the fact that he is currently one of the best talkers in WWE.

Will Bryan manage to successfully defend his WWE Title?

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WrestleMania 35 Daniel Bryan Kofi Kingston
Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Abhilash has been an avid WWE fan as well as a Cricket enthusiast since the past 17 years. On a hot summer afternoon of April 2002, he stumbled upon an episode of WWE Afterburn on TenSports, and watched in awe as a 290 lbs beast named Brock Lesnar entered the arena, with Paul Heyman. Abhilash's dream is to watch Wrestlemania in person someday. Just weeks after his introduction to pro-wrestling, Abhilash's passion for Cricket kicked off when he watched two youngsters, Yuvraj and Kaif, rescue a fledgling India and chase the mammoth target of 326 to win the Natwest Trophy. Abhilash idolizes the Sri Lankan legend, Muralitharan. A quick Google search on him leads to videos of him imitating his idol in Cricket nets. He made headlines back in 2017 when his bowling video crossed 90k views on Youtube. Abhilash was previously an editor on a comic book website, "Culture Popcorn". His first novel, "The Rural Banker", chronicling his journey as a banker, is going to be published soon.
WWE News: Top WWE Superstar blasts New York City and its fans
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar blasts fans for turning on Rusev
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SmackDown Superstar blasts WWE on Twitter
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Dixie Carter takes a jibe at WWE for misusing former top NXT star 
RELATED STORY
WWE News: WWE Superstar claims no one will top his match at WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Lacey Evans blasts Becky Lynch for calling herself 'The Man'
RELATED STORY
WWE Wrestlemania 35: 5 possible endings for Daniel Bryan vs Kofi Kingston (WWE Championship) 
RELATED STORY
5 Top WWE Superstars the company may have lost faith in before WrestleMania 35
RELATED STORY
WrestleMania 35: 9 mind-blowing facts about the historic event
RELATED STORY
5 Most-likely feuds for Kofi Kingston after he wins the WWE championship at Wrestlemania 35
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us