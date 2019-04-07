WWE News: Top Superstar blasts WWE for not letting him speak his mind

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 2.40K // 07 Apr 2019, 10:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Bryan hates the fact that WWE doesn't let him speak his mind

What's the story?

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan recently spoke with Cheap Heat, and he had some harsh words for the company he is currently working for.

Bryan stated that WWE doesn't allow him to talk about environmental issues, citing reasons that the environment is a political issue.

In case you didn't know. . .

Ever since he turned heel on AJ Styles last year, Daniel Bryan's persona has taken a complete U-turn. He dubs himself "The Planet's Champion", and has talked about saving the environment on multiple occasions, both inside and outside the squared circle.

The heart of the matter

In his recent promos, Bryan hasn't been seen touching upon the subject he is so fond of - the environment. While talking to Cheap Heat Podcast, Bryan revealed the reason why he isn't talking about the environment anymore.

There's a lot of things that I'm not allowed to talk about on television. And it's weird, because if you noticed the last several months, I haven't said much about the environment because they have told me I'm no longer allowed to talk about the environment. Why? Because they say that the environment is a political issue.

You know what? The environment is not a political issue, it's a scientific issue and saying it's a political issue makes it stupid. What an idiotic idea!

What's next?

Although WWE isn't allowing Bryan to talk about the environment, he seems to be doing fine on the mic despite that. Bryan delivered a thunderous promo on this past week's SmackDown Live while signing the contract for his match against Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35, cementing the fact that he is currently one of the best talkers in WWE.

Will Bryan manage to successfully defend his WWE Title?

Advertisement