WWE News: Top Superstar destroys Sasha Banks for wanting to leave WWE

Sasha Banks

What's the story?

After reports surfaced recently of Sasha Baks being unhappy with WWE and wanting to leave, Rusev came out and Twitter and destroyed the former RAW Women's Champion.

In case you didn't know...

This story has blown up since WrestleMania. Sasha Banks and Bayley defended the WWE Women's Tag-Team Championships at WrestleMania 35 in a Fatal-4-Way match but it's what reportedly happened before the match that has caused a stir.

Banks was reportedly visibly upset with a producer when she found out that she and Bayley would be losing the titles they fought to bring to WWE. Several Superstars reportedly tried to calm Sasha Banks down but to no avail and one Superstar also got a blow to the face during the incident.

This was followed up by reports earlier today that Sasha Banks has asked for her release from WWE. There was reportedly a meeting held amongst the higher ups to think of a way to pacify Banks and get her to stay with the WWE. Banks is a big star and WWE can't afford to let another big player leave for All Elite Wrestling.

The heart of the matter

One WWE Superstar who is clearly not happy with the Sasha Banks story and the way Banks has handled herself is Rusev. The "Bulgarian Brute" was brutal on Twitter as he took a shot at Sasha Banks, calling her "botch master" before telling The Boss to "be gone". You can check out Rusev's Tweet below:

Botch Master is unhappy! Be gone — All Might Big Rüs (@RusevBUL) April 12, 2019

What's next?

We don't yet know what comes next but in my opinion, it's unlikely that Sasha Banks will leave the WWE. It's in the interest of both parties to resolve this issue sooner rather than later and I see cooler heads prevailing in the near future.

