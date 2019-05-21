WWE News: Top Superstar frustrated with chasing the Universal Title

Braun Strowman in Moment of Bliss

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman recently talked with The Daily Star on a variety of wrestling topics.

He stated that chasing the Universal Title has been frustrating for him.

Braun Strowman was first seen as the newest member of The Wyatt Family and was positioned as a monster who caused destruction wherever he went. After his split from The Wyatt Family, Strowman kicked off a singles run and it seemed as if he was destined to win the WWE Universal Title in the near future. He was getting cheered regularly, but the push didn't go anywhere.

Braun was fed to Brock Lesnar at the No Mercy 2017 PPV, where he lost to The Beast after getting hit by a single F5. Months later, Roman Reigns would go on to kick out of 5 consecutive F5s in the main event of WrestleMania 34. The loss to Brock Lesnar killed all the momentum Strowman had, and he hasn't recovered from it even to this day.

Although he won the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at this year's WrestleMania, Braun botched an elimination in the match and is being reportedly punished for it. Braun was recently seen being on the receiving end of a hilarious social media jibe taken by none other than The Undertaker!

While speaking with The Daily Star, Strowman talked in depth on his frustrations with chasing the Universal Title for a long while. He added that he has come close to winning the belt on several occasions, but has always fallen short. Braun finished off by stating that he'll keep trying until he finally gets his hands on the title.

There is plenty of time, but yeah it is a little frustrating as it's been so close so many times. Literally had my fingertips on it, but its motivation to keep working harder. The big goal this year is getting back in that WWE Universal Championship picture as I have slid down the mountain a little bit. But I am going to keep clawing tooth and nail to get back as it's the one thing that's eluded me.

Strowman is set to face Bobby Lashley at WWE's upcoming Saudi Arabia show.

Would you like to see Strowman become Universal Champion in the near future?