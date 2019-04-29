WWE News: Top WWE Champion makes a surprise appearance at an indie show

Seth Rollins has been showing up in a lot of interesting places lately and while his appearance at an NXT event in Iowa took fans by surprise, his latest appearance was at a non-WWE show! That's right Rollins showed up at an indie wrestling event as the WWE Universal champion.

Seth Rollins is one of the biggest things in pro wrestling right now, especially after disposing of The Beast Incarnate, Brock Lesnar, at WrestleMania 35 to win The Universal title and thus has a lot of eyes following him now.

With that being said, Rollins is successfully using that attention to direct more traffic to pro wrestling in general.

Beyond that, his mantra of a being a fighting champion has put him in a dream match against AJ Styles at Money in The Bank, which is only contributing to the buzz attributed to his name.

If nothing else, the show will be a sight to behold and will answer the big question of who the company sees more in, but Rollins is just enjoying the moment in the meantime.

According to Wrestlinginc," Last night, WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins made a surprise appearance for SCW Pro at the Walcott Coliseum in Walcott, Iowa for SCW Epic 2019. This is the promotion Rollins began his career with and was featured in the opening segment, alongside Marek Brave."

The move was a suprising one since SCW pro is an indie promotion, bnut it looks like WWE pulled a few strings to allow their top superstar at the event.

In the end, it's nice to see Rollins use his popularity to increase eyeballs on other promitions and WWE should do more of it with Rollins as champion.

Now that we have that out of the way, Seth Rollins is scheduled to take on AJ Styles at Money in The Bank for the coveted Universal championship.

Whether WWE decides to take the belt off of Rollins only a month into his reign remains to be seen, but its hard to imagine Styles taking a loss in this one either.