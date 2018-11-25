WWE News: Top WWE star returns at WWE Starrcade (Video)

If you guys were wondering where Wyatt was...

What's the story?

WWE Starrcade was bound to be an event full of surprises and it has most certainly lived up to the hype. Bray Wyatt returned to action and all of Twitter went crazy, upon his return.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt's last run saw him paired with 'Woken' Matt Hardy. However, when Matt Hardy had to take some time off and possibly even retire owing to his injuries, Wyatt would go missing as well.

There was a lot of speculation on the internet with regard to Bray Wyatt's future, considering Luke Harper has been off television for a while now as well. Some rumours indicated that the Wyatt Family would be put back again. From the looks of it, it sure does seem like Wyatt could embark on a solo run instead.

The heart of the matter

Starrcade was the biggest annual WCW pay-per-view, which WWE has brought back as a special live event. During the event, acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin cut a promo on Braun Strowman's injury and invited anyone in the back to come out and face him in a match.

Bray Wyatt returned at #WWEStarrcade.



— FPW (@WrestleFPW) November 25, 2018

Lo and behold, not only would Bray Wyatt make a huge return to action but also go over Corbin in the match. You can see a clip of how Wyatt picked up the win over Corbin in the video below. It remains to be seen if this was just a one off return, or if Wyatt has returned for the long haul now.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see if Wyatt shows up on RAW. Will he continue to be a babyface or will he go heel, hereafter? Many questions remain about Bray Wyatt's future.

Are you excited about Wyatt's return? Let us know in the comments.