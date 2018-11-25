×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

WWE News: Top WWE star returns at WWE Starrcade (Video)

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
News
2.80K   //    25 Nov 2018, 08:52 IST

If you guys were wondering where Wyatt was...
If you guys were wondering where Wyatt was...

What's the story?

WWE Starrcade was bound to be an event full of surprises and it has most certainly lived up to the hype. Bray Wyatt returned to action and all of Twitter went crazy, upon his return.

I would like to thank NoDQ for the heads up. And also those in attendance for the Tweets about Wyatt.

In case you didn't know...

Bray Wyatt's last run saw him paired with 'Woken' Matt Hardy. However, when Matt Hardy had to take some time off and possibly even retire owing to his injuries, Wyatt would go missing as well.

There was a lot of speculation on the internet with regard to Bray Wyatt's future, considering Luke Harper has been off television for a while now as well. Some rumours indicated that the Wyatt Family would be put back again. From the looks of it, it sure does seem like Wyatt could embark on a solo run instead.

The heart of the matter

Starrcade was the biggest annual WCW pay-per-view, which WWE has brought back as a special live event. During the event, acting RAW General Manager Baron Corbin cut a promo on Braun Strowman's injury and invited anyone in the back to come out and face him in a match.

Lo and behold, not only would Bray Wyatt make a huge return to action but also go over Corbin in the match. You can see a clip of how Wyatt picked up the win over Corbin in the video below. It remains to be seen if this was just a one off return, or if Wyatt has returned for the long haul now.


What's next?

It will be interesting to see if Wyatt shows up on RAW. Will he continue to be a babyface or will he go heel, hereafter? Many questions remain about Bray Wyatt's future.

Are you excited about Wyatt's return? Let us know in the comments.

Topics you might be interested in:
WWE Raw Bray Wyatt Baron Corbin
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
WWE News: Big match pulled from WWE Starrcade, two...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why Dean Ambrose should defeat Seth Rollins at...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Starrcade special to air on WWE Network
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Top WWE Star Undergoes Successful Surgery 
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Another Top RAW Superstar Injured 
RELATED STORY
Top 5 best WWE returns of 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: WWE star reportedly requires surgery; TLC...
RELATED STORY
5 Great WWE Stars Who Never Won The WWE Championship
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Which WWE superstar inspired Big Show's...
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Rey Mysterio comments on his current WWE status 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us