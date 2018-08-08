Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
WWE News: Top WWE Star Undergoes Successful Surgery 

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
News
43   //    08 Aug 2018, 01:00 IST

Sami Zayn has undergone successful surgery
Sami Zayn has undergone successful surgery

What's the story?

Sami Zayn hasn't been seen on WWE TV since Money in the Bank since it was reported that he was struggling with two torn rotator cuffs.

In case you didn't know...

Sami Zayn was once one of the most overused stars on WWE's roster before he started struggling with injuries and was part of the feud between Kevin Owens and Commissioner Shane McMahon on SmackDown Live before he and Owens were fired from the Blue Brand and moved over to Raw.

It was whilst they were on Raw that he started a feud with Bobby Lashley which led to their one-on-one match at Money in the Bank, which was Zayn's last match on WWE TV before it was reported that he had suffered two torn rotator cuffs and required surgery.

The heart of the matter

Sami Zayn recently Tweeted a photo of himself in the hospital where it showed that he had undergone his second surgery on his torn rotator cuffs.

Zayn isn't expected to be back in WWE until mid 2019 since his rehab is expected to take a few months. The former NXT Champion has remained active outside of WWE with his various campaigns including Sami For Syria, which is a relief campaign that he set up for his country of origin.

What's next?

Sami Zayn's best friend Kevin Owens has moved on to a feud with Braun Strowman and could become Mr. Money in the Bank at SummerSlam if he can defeat The Monster Among Men, which means that he has moved on without Sami but he could easily slot back into storylines when he's recovered from surgery next year.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be back before 2019? Have your say in the comments section below

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
