WWE News: Top WWE star wants to face Goldberg after SummerSlam

Riju Dasgupta FOLLOW FEATURED COLUMNIST News 2.01K // 18 Aug 2018, 09:08 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Could we see Daniel Bryan take on Goldberg?

What's the story?

It's hard to find anyone who loves anything, as much as Daniel Bryan loves the art of wrestling. Bryan recently spoke to ESPN and I thank No DQ for the quotes below.

Bryan was asked whom he wants to face after SummerSlam, and he picked the usual suspects. But one of the names that stuck out was Bill Goldberg.

In case you didn't know...

Goldberg returned to WWE in 2016 and defeated Lesnar in his first outing. He went on to defeat Kevin Owens to become the Universal Champion.

Goldberg held the Universal Championship until WrestleMania, where he lost to Brock Lesnar. Lesnar has remained the Universal Champion ever since, and has not even suffered a loss since that day. Goldberg has not ruled out the possibility of a return to WWE and remains in great shape, to this very day.

The heart of the matter

This is what Bryan had to say when asked who he would want to face after SummerSlam:

I actually do have a list of guys and it ranges from guys like AJ Styles and Goldberg to Johnny Gargano and Roderick Strong, who are down at NXT. I want to wrestle AJ, I want to wrestle Nakamura, I want to wrestle Andrade Cien Almas because I love Lucha.

Bryan made a special mention of Andrade 'Cien' Almas and elaborated upon why he wanted to face him:

So Andrade is a true luchador, who main evented arenas in Mexico as a luchador and I want to go out there and I want to wrestle him. I have all these dream scenarios in my head where I would love to do this and that. I think that’s one of things that’s makes me so passionate about wrestling — the variety.

What's next?

It's impossible to predict when Goldberg will return to WWE again. As for Bryan, catch him in action against The Miz at SummerSlam. That contest will be truly AWESOME.

Do you want to see Goldberg return to WWE? Let us know in the comments.