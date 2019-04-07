×
WWE News: Top WWE Superstar blasts New York City and its fans

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
273   //    07 Apr 2019, 09:33 IST

Bryan doesn't like NYC one bit
Bryan doesn't like NYC one bit

What's the story?

WWE Champion Daniel Bryan recently talked to Wrestling News and had some harsh words for NYC and its residents. Bryan stated that he hates New York City as well as its people, in a scathing promo.


In case you didn't know. . .

Daniel Bryan was one of the most over babyfaces in WWE in 2014, when the Yes Movement had taken off and Bryan became World Champion at The Grandest Stage Of Them All.

He turned heel on AJ Styles last year and has been nailing the role of a dastardly villain ever since. The Planet's Champion, as he likes to call himself, is all set to defend his WWE Title belt against the new crowd favorite Kofi Kingston at WrestleMania 35.


The heart of the matter


Wrestling News caught hold of Bryan the NYC airport, and he proceeded to answer a bunch of questions. Bryan stated that he hates the city, calling it the worst. He talked about how beautiful this land used to be before the people destroyed it beyond repair.

Yeah, New York City is the worst, and the people of New York City are the worst. When you look around, you look at the waste and the destruction, how beautiful this land used to be, before we turned it into this. Come on! I'm the planet's champion! I'm trying to save the planet for our children, and New Yorkers are out there, destroying their streets, littering every single day. You like being here? All the pollution, all the cars, NO!


What's next?

Bryan is merely hours away from defending his title against the Dreadlocked Dynamo in front of 80,000 fans. The WWE Universe has finally gotten what they had been asking for since the past several weeks, and they're clamoring for Kofi to realize his dream and win the WWE Title at MetLife Stadium.

Who will emerge victorious tonight? Bryan or Kofi?

