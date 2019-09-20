WWE News: Torrie Wilson gets married

Torrie Wilson at the Hall of Fame ceremony

WWE Hall of Famer Torrie Wilson has tied the knot, as per her latest Instagram post. WWE's official website acknowledged the same. Wilson stated that the only two guests they had were her dogs.

Wilson's WWE career

Wilson doesn't need an introduction if you watched WWE TV during the early 2000s, and then the Ruthless Aggression Era. After WCW folded and was bought off by Vince McMahon, Wilson signed with WWE and became a mainstay on weekly TV. Although she wasn't featured as primarily in the Women's title scene as the likes of Trish Stratus and Lita, she managed to catch the attention of the WWE Universe throughout her run with the company.

After almost a decade-long career, Wilson was released from her WWE contract on May 8, 2008. She was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on April 6, 2019. Wilson later shared her reaction to the call regarding her induction, on Jim Ross' podcast, "The Jim Ross Report".

"Yes, I was [surprised about the induction]! Actually, Mark Carrano called me and I was on a retreat. And I thought he was calling me to invite me to watch the show and he kind of threw me for a little loop there. Yeah, I was definitely surprised."

Torrie ties the knot!

Wilson and her unnamed beau married in Sedona, Arizona. She described her husband as "the most incredible human" and revealed that the guest list included her two dogs. Check out Torrie's Instagram post.

2019 has been an incredible year for Wilson. Months after she was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame, she's all set to kick off a beautiful journey with her partner. Sportskeeda sends its best wishes to Torrie and her husband!

