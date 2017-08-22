WWE News: Touching video of fans inspired by John Cena, surprising him to say thanks

John Cena shares an emotional moment with his fans.

John Cena is regarded as a role model by fans the world over

What’s the story?

Cricket Wireless has followed-up last year’s ‘Unexpected John Cena’ meme prank with another segment featuring the 16-time World Champion this year.

This year’s segment saw Cena read messages from fans who wrote to him about how his ‘Never Give Up’ message inspired them to fight and survive life-threatening situations they had to deal with in their respective lives.

The fans were present backstage, while Cena had no knowledge of the same. The fans later came out to surprise the WWE Superstar and thanked him in person.

In case you didn’t know…

John Cena is one of the most popular WWE Superstars of all time and has been involved in several charities and social-welfare programs over the course of his long and storied career.

The 40-year-old WWE icon has granted more than 500 wishes through the Make-A-Wish Foundation for children suffering from life-threatening diseases.

The heart of the matter

John Cena surprised fans at an event organised by Cricket Wireless last year, wherein fans got to see the live version of the ‘Unexpected John Cena’ meme, courtesy the "Leader of the Cenation" himself.

Fast-forward to this year, and Cena was at another one of Cricket Wireless’ events, reading out thank you notes from fans who’d written to him for helping them fight life-changing problems.

Furthermore, the segment—one that’s being discussed by several fans right now—is said to have begun on a very emotional note, with the fans whose messages Cena was reading, coming out to thank him face-to-face.

What’s next?

John Cena presently performs as a free agent for both the RAW and SmackDown brands.

Fans can expect to see more of "The Champ" on the WWE’s red brand in the weeks to come.

Author’s take

John Cena is unlike any other WWE Superstar —not only in the ring, not only on the microphone, but also in his day-to-day life.

I’m sure it truly was a touching moment for both Cena and the fans who’d come out to show their gratitude for their role model. Never change, Cena. Never change.