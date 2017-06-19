WWE News: Translation of the video package that aired before the WWE Championship match at WWE Money in The Bank 2017

What did WWE want to depict with the unique promo for Jinder Mahal before his championship match at WWE Money in The Bank 2017?

19 Jun 2017

Jinder Mahal successfully defended the WWE Championship against Randy Orton at Money in The Bank

WWE aired a special promo for Jinder Mahal before his match in St. Louis, MO this Sunday. The vignette aired just before the WWE Championship match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton. It lauded Jinder Mahal as the greatest warrior rising to prominence in India and then going on to conquer the WWE.

The Singh Brothers once again proved to be the decisive factor working in Jinder’s advantage. Despite being ejected out of the arena due to the shenanigans, Samir and Sunil devised a plan to attack Cowboy Bob Orton to distract Randy. As expected, Randy Orton went after the Singh brothers giving Jinder enough time to recuperate in the ring. Once Randy turned his attention back to Jinder, the Modern Day Maharajah took him down with the Khallas to pick up the victory.

The vignette was shown to insinuate Jinder Mahal Indian roots. The video package was aired to build up on the surge of momentum that Jinder was garnering in India. The promo was voiced over in Hindi and was meant as a tribute to Jinder Mahal and his native country of India.

The translation of the Hindi quotes to English is as follows:

India – A majestic and affluent Republic of over a billion people and amongst the entire population, one mighty warrior rose to prominence. As the prophecy foretold, a new era has arrived. Beware of the inevitable. As one country rejoiced, another universe was stunned. Arise and behold! Be silent and praise. Behold the present, behold the future, and behold your new WWE Champion!

Jinder beat Randy Orton in his hometown in front of his father, Cowboy Bob Orton, and other legends such as Ric Flair. But now Jinder Mahal will have to contend with the fact that Baron Corbin is Mr Money in The Bank and will be just around the corner to cash in on the Champion.

Wrestling Observer mentioned that India was the largest market for the WWE in terms of all forms of consumption that includes television viewers, social media followers, and YouTube audience. WWE have capitalised on Jinder Mahal, making him the poster boy for their India campaign. He is being touted as the man carrying the weight of a nation on his shoulders. This vignette is a clear depiction of WWE’s intent to break into the Indian market and make the product suitable for the Indian consumers.

