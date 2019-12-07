WWE News: Tribute to the Troops ending revealed [SPOILERS]

Seth Rollins headlined the 2019 Tribute to the Troops event

Seth Rollins defeated Erick Rowan in a Boot Camp match at the 17th annual WWE Tribute to the Troops event at Camp Lejeune in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

The finish to the match saw Rollins powerbomb Rowan through a table from the corner of the ring. He then followed up with a stomp from the other side of the ring to pick up the 1-2-3.

After the match, the two-time Universal Champion gave a heartfelt speech to the crowd and said he could perform in front of them every day.

Tribute to the Troops details

WWE filmed the 2019 Tribute to the Troops on the morning before the December 6 episode of SmackDown.

As of the time of writing, WWE has not announced if and when the event will be available for fans to watch, but previous Tribute to the Troops shows have aired on the USA Network 10-14 days after they were filmed.

Other than Seth Rollins vs. Erick Rowan, other featured matches included The O.C. vs. Ricochet & The Viking Raiders, Kevin Owens & Humberto Carrillo vs. Drew McIntyre & Andrade, and The Kabuki Warriors vs. Natalya & Sarah Logan.