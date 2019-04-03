WWE News: Triple H addresses Chyna's Hall Of Fame induction

Triple H and Chyna have a lot of personal history

What's the story?

WWE Hall of Fame 2019 will see the induction of a pioneer of the Women's Division in the WWE. Chyna will finally be in the WWE Hall of Fame, as she is being inducted as a part of D-Generation X.

One person who has had a lot to do with Chyna in the most influential years of her life in WWE was Triple H. Given her induction alongside him as part of DX, Triple H had something to say about why he felt that the induction was coming at the perfect time when he was a guest on the State of Combat podcast.

In case you didn't know...

Joanie Laurer aka Chyna is one of the most influential figures in the history of women's wrestling in WWE. Part of an era, where women were used by the company as nothing except 'eye candy', she stood alone battling in Royal Rumbles and taking on men in inter-gender matches and beating them.

Despite this, her career following WWE in the adult film industry, and her past relationship with Triple H stopped WWE from recognizing her properly.

However, after she passed away in 2016, there was a general outcry and demands from the public for Chyna to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame.

The heart of the matter

Triple H addressed the controversial and somewhat personal subject of Chyna's induction in the most politically correct way possible. He addressed the timing of the induction and said that to him it made sense for the induction to take place this year.

He said that there was no time limit on induction, as she was being inducted with legends like the Honky Tonk Man.

He added that he was 'thrilled' that it was this year, because "the time has passed where everything can just happen and it can be right for her where the moment of putting her in the Hall of Fame for this manner is about her accomplishments and not about anything else."

"If you could go back and say it [that she’d be inducted during a year when three women will main event WrestleMania 35] to her, it’s something that in that point of time you would be like, ‘No way, that would have been inconceivable.’ She probably inspired a lot of the women that are doing what they are doing right now, and it couldn’t have been any more of the right time and the right spot, and it all happened for a reason that way.”

What Triple H said actually makes sense. Although it would have been good to see her get inducted while she was still alive, the fact that she is being inducted in the same year that there are women main eventing WrestleMania is poetically fitting.

What's next?

Chyna will be inducted alongside the rest of D-Generation X this year. The WWE Hall of Fame 2019 ceremony is set to take place this Saturday.

As for a singular induction for Chyna on her own, that's something that fans will have to keep hoping for -- possibly a long time going by what Triple H said in the interview. He said that she transcended the business and was sure she would be inducted to the WWE Hall of Fame on her own. But for now, he felt that it was fitting that she was being inducted with D-Generation X because that's how she had begun her career.

