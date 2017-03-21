WWE News: Triple H and Seth Rollins to have a contract signing on Raw next week

What type of match will fans have to look forward to between The Game and The Architect?

Seth Rollins vs. Triple H just picked up some major steam

What’s the story?

During an interview segment with Michael Cole, Triple H offered Seth Rollins a chance to fight him at WrestleMania by having some type of No Disqualification Match as opposed to a regular singles match.

After this announcement, Triple H also informed the fans in the Barclay Center that he will have a contract signing with Seth Rollins on next week’s episode of Monday Night Raw.

It seems @TripleH has thought of an idea of how to FIGHT @WWERollins at @WrestleMania, but #TheArchitect has to show up next week on #RAW! pic.twitter.com/IdDjELFpf1 — WWE (@WWE) March 21, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

The feud between Rollins and Triple H began back in August 2016 when Triple H betrayed Rollins, cost him the Championship and helped another one of his protégé’s, Kevin Owens, win the Universal Championship.

Triple H would disappear for months and wouldn’t be seen interacting with Rollins until NXT TakeOver: San Antonio when Rollins stormed in and demanded to fight his former mentor. Two days later on Raw, Triple H would have Rollins attack Samoa Joe on Raw and the Architect would reinjure his right knee.

Once Rollins was cleared for competition, in reality, the WWE incorporated the injury into a storyline and continued to build doubt about Rollins fighting at ‘Mania. Eventually, Rolins returned to TV and insisted he would be at WrestleMania 33.

Last week, after Triple H and Stephanie McMahon antagonised Raw General Manager Mick Foley, Rollins came out to make the save and the two brawled; ultimately leading to Triple H beating Rollins with his crutch.

The heart of the matter

This not only confirms the match to come between Triple H and Rollins but confirms it will be contested under some match stipulation like a No Holds Barred or an Unsanctioned Match. This injury angle seems to borrow from the feud of 2002 between Shawn Michaels and Triple H when HBK returned to the ring for the first time in four years at SummerSlam.

What’s next?

Tune into Raw next week to see what stipulation, what words, and how many fists are thrown, as The Architect and The Game meet for the last time before WrestleMania.

Author’s take

The match between Rollins and Triple H will be the culmination of months of on-and-off booking by the WWE and lacklustre buildup. But with all that working against it, this has a strong chance of being the match of the night.

Rollins is a versatile performer who thrives in every match stipulation he’s ever competed in, while Triple H is a well-known great when it comes to No Disqualification matches. Putting these two in a Last Man Standing or Unsanctioned Match could make for some great wrestling on April 2nd.

