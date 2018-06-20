WWE News: Triple H and Shawn Michaels open up on John Cena possibly wrestling in NXT

Could we possibly witness John Cena compete in an NXT ring in the near future?

Shawn Michaels, Triple H, and John Cena squaring-off in a WWE ring

What’s the story?

During a recent interview with Give Me Sport, WWE COO Triple H and fellow WWE veteran Shawn Michaels discussed a host of wrestling related topics, including the possibility of John Cena wrestling in WWE’s developmental brand NXT, sometime down the line, in the near future.

In case you didn’t know…

Over the years, 16-time WWE World Champion John Cena has wrestled for some of the biggest WWE pay-per-views and has also headlined WrestleMania on several occasions as well.

Throughout the years, Cena has also competed in some absolutely high profile matches against some of the biggest superstars of all time such as the likes of CM Punk, The Undertaker, Randy Orton, and AJ Styles, who are just a few veterans of the Pro Wrestling industry. Simultaneously, John Cena has also shared the ring with some of the most talented superstars of this modern day generation, including the likes of Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, Finn Balor, and Braun Strowman.

However, despite competing in so uncountable top matches and PPVs, Cena is yet to step in an NXT ring and is yet to compete in a match for the yellow and black brand.

The heart of the matter

While interacting with Give Me Sport, Triple H opened up on the possibility of 16-time World Champion John Cena competing in a match under the NXT brand and apparently, ‘The Game’ is definitely pretty much open to this outstanding idea as well. (H/T: Still Real To Us)

“I think that there’s opportunity for anything. Vince taught both of us a long time ago never say never in this, if the opportunity is right. As we talked about yesterday, there’s different styles, there’s different feels to different brands and all of that, and they all have their different places. But criss-crossing all of that and having them be a part of each other at the same time – look, we’ve seen guys come down and work in NXT before, or move over and work with Vince. That’s not beyond the realm of possibility if someone wants to do it.”- Triple H stated.

In addition, ‘The Heart Break Kid’ Shawn Michaels also noted that John Cena is the type of guy who could compete at an NXT event for free.

“John’s the kind of guy, you could have John do it for free.”- Shawn Michaels said.

What’s next?

John Cena is currently taking some time off from his WWE schedule, however, ‘The Leader of The Cenation’ could make his return to the company in during SummerSlam season.

Meanwhile, competing under the NXT brand is definitely going to be a major booster for NXT itself and we could very well witness some absolute dream matches pitting John Cena against some of NXT’s top superstars.