WWE News: Triple H announces multiple in-ring appearances during UK tour

Triple H will be in the UK and may wrestle during the UK tour.

Triple H will be in the UK!

What's the story?

Triple H has just announced, via Twitter, that he'll be making several appearances during the upcoming WWE UK tour, and more importantly, he'll be standing right 'in the middle of the ring'.

U.K., be ready. I’ll be there. In the middle of the ring.

Glasgow 11/1

Brighton 11/2

London 11/3

Minehead 11/4

Cardiff 11/5#WWEUKTour — Triple H (@TripleH) October 27, 2017

In case you didn't know...

Triple H last competed on television at Wrestlemania 33 in a 'non-sanctioned' match against Seth Rollins.

Whilst it was a losing effort against Seth Rollins, "The Game" recently returned to a WWE ring at a SmackDown LIVE house show, where he successfully toppled "The Bulgarian Brute" Rusev, and then famously twerked with The New Day.

The heart of the matter

The WWE UK tour is shaping up to be something special with Pete Dunne scheduled to defend his WWE UK Championship, Kurt Angle is to make an appearance for the television taping in Manchester and now Triple H is scheduled to make several in-ring appearances.

It's unclear whether Triple H will actually be competing in matches or just making an announcement, or addressing the crowds. But UK fans certainly won't argue against how exciting it will be to see Triple H standing in a WWE ring, wrestling or not.

What's next?

Triple H's last house show appearance in Chile was to act as a replacement for AJ Styles, who was drafted in to appear at the TLC pay-per-view due to an illness affecting several top Raw stars.

It's possible that this announcement coincides with the possibility that either Bray Wyatt or Roman Reigns won't be cleared to compete during the early dates of the tour, so HHH is once again stepping in.

Author's take

I'm honestly a little gutted, I'm attending the November 7th date in Birmingham which means it's unlikely I'll be seeing "The King of Kings" live. Still, what a fantastic moment for all of those fans attending the other shows.