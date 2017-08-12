WWE News: Triple H claims Ronda Rousey is unsure about a future in the WWE

There have been rumors of Rousey training for a career in the WWE.

Ronda Rousey and The Rock at WrestleMania 31

What's the story?

Ronda Rousey is not completely sure about her future in the WWE according to Triple H. The WWE executive was speaking to CBS Sports during an interview for the “In This Corner” podcast and threw water at the prospect of seeing the former UFC champion in the WWE.

In case you didn't know...

Rousey has not fought in the octagon since losing to Amanda Nunes on 30 December and there have been reports of her training to get into the WWE.

The former UFC champion has been part of a number of WWE shows as part of the crowd, most famously during WrestleMania 31 when she “teamed” up with the Rock to deal with Triple H and Stephanie McMahon.

Rumors started circulating about her possible future with the company after she was spotted, this time, in the Mae Young Classic women's tournament.

The heart of the matter

Triple H spoke about Rousey’s presence in the crowd and highlighted the fact that she had a grin on her face throughout.

"I don't know that I ever once looked out at the crowd and saw her without this ear-to-ear grin on her face.”

The former WWE champion also added that Rousey was unsure about joining the promotion, at the moment.

"She was like a little kid after every break there would be when I would talk to her -- like a little kid. What does that mean? Unsure. What does that mean down the line? I think she's unsure."

The Mae Young Classic is being touted as a chance for female wrestlers to showcase their abilities and Triple H stated that Rousey could always speak to him about performing in the squared circle.

"I think she's getting married soon or something. Look, she has got a lot going on, but I'm all about creating opportunities. That's what the Mae Young Classic is all about -- creating opportunities for these women that they never had before. If Ronda Rousey wants that opportunity, I'd be happy to talk to her about it."

What's next?

Rousey was at the Mae Young Classic to support one of the “Four Horsewomen”, Shayna Baszler, during the tournament.

The former UFC champ has already seen the other members of her group join the wrestling business in one form or another and the rumours will get stronger of Rousey also entering the ring sometime soon.

Author's take

Triple H’s comments do put up a dampener on our hopes of seeing Rousey compete in a WWE ring.

The 30-year-old would certainly have a longer career if she joined the business, but she might have too much on her plate to commit to a new career.

Personally, seeing Rousey in the WWE ring would be great as the promotion has a lot of quality female talent at the moment and it would be interesting to see just how well the UFC star translates into the world of professional wrestling.

