WWE News: Triple H clarifies truth surrounding Enzo and Cass rumors

The Game has spoken!

Over the past few days, the internet has been abuzz with, quite frankly, strange rumours and reports that Enzo and Cass are being lined up for a return to WWE to be main players in the NXT brand.

Well, in news just broken over the past hour, we can confirm that the tag team, who were separately released by WWE will NOT be returning - as clarified by Triple H himself.

Speaking with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT, The Game didn't hesitate to shoot down rumours of a return for the controversial pairing.

I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumours. Absolutely zero interest.

And if that wasn't enough and you're thinking, "Of course Triple H would say that to keep us on our toes" - well, he didn't stop there.

Congratulations to Enzo, I'm sure spreading rumours is working well for him but I want no part of it.

“I immediately told our PR to shoot down the Enzo and Cass rumours. Absolutely zero interest. Congratulations to Enzo, I’m sure spreading rumours is working well for him but I want no part of it.” pic.twitter.com/hQ266NdEf8 — Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) August 31, 2019

Where did the rumors come from?

Earlier in the week, the Wrestling Observer Newsletter stated:

WWE has been in contact with Enzo and Cass about a surprise return to be top stars on the NXT brand. We don't know if they've accepted, but Cass really hasn't done much on the indie scene and has also made it clear he wants to get back.

Enzo, who really knows? He says a lot of things but his rap career isn't exactly going anywhere and he also hasn't done much on the indie scene, but hasn't walked away from wrestling either. We don't know, but the obvious speculation is either a return on the first show or, the way Vince thinks, I could see the third show being the favorite.

Meanwhile...

We were on a conference call with Triple H yesterday, and asked whether NXT's move to the USA Network may be indicative of where the company is headed, and whether NXT UK may soon be on broadcast television - and the WWE COO discussed both promotions and their respective broadcast and streaming arrangements.

