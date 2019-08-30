Triple H discusses NXT's move to USA Network, whether NXT UK could get a TV deal (Exclusive)

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL Exclusive 101 // 30 Aug 2019, 17:04 IST

Triple H spoke with us via conference call

This Saturday, WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales takes place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff. Ahead of the monumental event, I had the chance to ask Triple H about TakeOver and, more specifically, NXT UK's weekly programming.

With NXT due to make the move onto broadcast television on September 18th, I wanted to know what this meant for the future of NXT UK on the WWE Network, or if there may be a similar move for their UK counterparts.

Could we see a TV deal for WWE's British offering in the future? We asked The Game himself.

Congratulations on the news that NXT is moving to the USA Network.

Going forward, does this mean that NXT UK will be moving into the spot of the WWE Network's flagship show and become the Network's crown jewel - or may there even be a TV deal on the horizon for NXT UK?

I think this deal shows a few things; I think it shows the significance and the excitement of something we’ve been working on or a while. I think that the opportunity for the UK is tremendous, whether that is on the network or somewhere else.

The platform is irrelevant if people want to find the best wrestling in Europe, they know where to find it - whether that’s on BT [Sport] or the Network. They’ll be able to find a lot of it on the USA Network like I just said.

I just want to say one thing though, NXT will still be on the WWE Network, 24 hours after its initial airing, so it’s there and it’s going to be there for everybody!

You can catch NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend at 7 pm BST, and NXT UK weekly on the WWE Network at 8 pm BST.