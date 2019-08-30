WWE News: Triple H reveals that the NXT and NXT UK rosters may become more fluid

Triple H spoke on a conference call ahead of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff

This Saturday sees NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff - WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales, take place. Ahead of the historic event, I had the chance to join Triple H via conference call and ask about NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff and, more specifically, NXT UK's weekly programming.

With NXT due to make the move onto broadcast television on September 18th, I personally asked what this meant for the future of NXT UK on the WWE Network, or if there may be a similar move for their UK counterparts.

One interesting point that went hand-in-hand with this was Harry Kettle of Fightful asking whether we may see more stars from NXT UK appearing on NXT programming, and an increased relationship between both brands going forward.

I think the letters in the front of it say everything about it; I believe there is a banner of NXT sort of an oversight of the brand that permeates broth the brand you see in the UK and in the UK.

I think you’ll see that resonate in other markets around the world. As you see, in the US, NXT making the shift over to the USA Network, the different platform here in the middle of September and moving forward, up to two hours every week.

I definitely intend to have the talent from the UK a big part of that so they are recognised around the world. They will definitely be a big part of that show as well and it will enhance their reputation around the world.

You can catch NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend at 7 pm BST, and NXT UK weekly on the WWE Network at 8 pm BST.

