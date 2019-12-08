WWE News: Triple H comments on the SmackDown debut of Jessika Carr

Triple H and Jessika Carr

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Jessika Carr created history by officiating a match as the first-ever full-time female referee of the Blue brand. Although several women Superstars have worked as special referees on RAW and SmackDown, they were mainly one-off appearances, unlike Carr.

Jessika was also the first female athlete to get signed by WWE as a match official. She used to be a mainstay on NXT till the November 28th episode of the Black and Gold brand following which she moved up to SmackDown.

Triple H comments

WWE COO and the NXT supremo Triple H took to Twitter after the episode concluded to congratulate Jessika Carr on her unique achievement. Just like her, Hunter also exclaimed that the debut of Carr marks an important step in the ongoing women's evolution in WWE.

A huge night for @WWELadyRefJess and a massive gain for #Smackdown. Welcome to #TeamBlue, incredibly proud of what you’ve accomplished and what you represent. #TheFuture #WeAreNXT pic.twitter.com/sp3dj5UhmD — Triple H (@TripleH) December 7, 2019

Jessika Carr believes that her inclusion in SmackDown will inspire the up and coming talents. She knows that sharing the locker room with new faces will be difficult but WWE's first full-time female referee is ready to take that challenge. Carr added,

Women should be seen as strong and independent. For me, the goal is to make this a seamless transition. It’s an important step for the women’s evolution and ‘Revolution.