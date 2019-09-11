WWE News: Triple H confirms RAW and SmackDown Superstars will move to NXT

NXT will see some top stars on USA Network!

Triple H recently sat down with Newsweek to discuss WWE NXT's switch from the WWE Network to the USA Network, and The Game confirmed that we will see Superstars move from RAW and SmackDown to NXT.

Yeah, I think you'll see that RAW will become very much distinctly its own brand as well as SmackDown on Fox. And NXT will be its own. The ability, as time moves on, for people to move from RAW to SmackDown, and NXT to RAW or SmackDown, but also RAW or SmackDown to NXT.

NXT UK will sit under that NXT banner as well, probably 205 too breathing some life into it a little bit. That creates three distinct brands that talent, over the course of their career - which hopefully is long - where they can migrate from one to the other and be reinvigorated and have fresh starts and have longer, more meaningful and lucrative careers while staying within the same company.

Meanwhile...

Both myself and Tom Colohue recently had a chance to speak with the COO of WWE respectively. Speaking with Tom, Triple H had stated that all three brands would be their own thing - something expanded on in his chat with Newsweek.

There’s three brands to me within the WWE. There’s Raw, there’s SmackDown and there’s NXT.

The platforms are different but those are all steps of growth and as you see it now on USA in the US I think all these brands have that opportunity to grow. There’s three banners. There’s RAW, there’s SmackDown, there’s NXT.

Fluid rosters?

Meanwhile, I asked Triple H whether the TV deal for NXT may be replicated across the pond. The Game told me that we will see a lot of NXT UK stars on television - as part of NXT on the USA Network.

I think that the opportunity for the UK is tremendous, whether that is on the Network or somewhere else.

The platform is irrelevant. If people want to find the best wrestling in Europe, they know where to find it - whether that’s on BT [Sport] or the Network. They’ll be able to find a lot of it on the USA Network like I just said. (Triple H had previously said on the call more NXT UK Superstars will appear on NXT when it broadcasts on USA)

I just want to say one thing though, NXT will still be on the WWE Network, 24 hours after its initial airing, so it’s there and it’s going to be there for everybody!

