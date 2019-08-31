WWE News: Triple H discusses the legacy of legendary Welsh wrestler Adrian Street

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW OFFICIAL News 11 // 31 Aug 2019, 00:56 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H opened up about Adrian Street

This Saturday, 31 August, WWE's very first pay-per-view event in Wales takes place in the form of NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff.

There may only be two Welsh wrestlers on the card in Mark Andrews and Flash Morgan Webster, but with the event set to be the first ever Welsh pay-per-view, and even the theme music provided by Welsh band Junior starring Mark Andrews, there's no doubt that the buzz around wrestling in Wales is back.

We actually spoke with Mark Andrews about this when he was recently in Glasgow, which you can watch below or read about here.

I had the chance to speak to Triple H about WWE NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff via conference call, and whether NXT UK may follow NXT onto broadcast television at some point, but another interesting point came from Scott Felstead of Mirror Sport who asked Triple H about legendary Welsh wrestler Adrian Street.

Felstead spoke of having a fascinating chat with Adrian Street, claiming Street said, during his career at times the only way he could’ve made money was in the US, and asked what Adrian Street meant to Triple H, and what it means to bring wrestling back to places like Wales.

Adrian, first of all, is one of the true legends in the business, not just in the UK or Europe but globally. One of the biggest names, his character his persona, his immersive adaptation and believe into what he did really took him to another level and he exemplifies the hybrid of what NXT is today, there’s a lot of old-school European British however you want to refer to it in there.

Triple H went on to say that it's amazing that Street has come back into the limelight to take some plaudits, but also encourage and endorse the new generation.

You can catch NXT UK TakeOver: Cardiff this weekend at 7 pm BST, and NXT UK weekly on the WWE Network at 8 pm BST.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!