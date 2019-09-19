WWE News: Triple H gives backstage details on Lio Rush's NXT return

Rush and Triple H

Triple H held a media call amidst NXT's move to the USA Network and discussed a variety of topics. The Game stated that Lio Rush's arrival on NXT was being planned for a while and that it isn't a recent development.

Rush's move to the main roster

Lio Rush isn't a stranger to fans who have been keeping up with the WWE product for a while now. The 205 Live Superstar was moved to Monday Night Raw last year, where he began managing Bobby Lashley and was primarily responsible for turning Lashley heel after encouraging him to attack Kevin Owens after a match on October 8.

The duo went on to feud with Finn Balor, with Balor bringing out The Demon King at WrestleMania to defeat Lashley for the Intercontinental Title. Rush went into a sabbatical back in April, amidst reports of him having an attitude problem, and disrespecting veterans. Mark Henry talked about Rush lying to him to his face, on SiriusXM’s Busted Open.

The reason that I’m angry is because I pull him aside and told him ‘Hey man I’m hearing stuff in the locker room, what’s up?’ (Rush’s voice) ‘Oh no, there’s nothing wrong.’ That’s a blatant lie to my face!

Rush returns

It was also reported that Rush was going to return to NXT. Tonight, NXT kicked off a new journey with its big move to the USA Network, and Rush made his return to the brand. He met Oney Lorcan for a shot at the WWE Cruiserweight Title and won the match with a Frog Splash.

While talking about Lio Rush coming back to NXT, Triple H stated that they had been discussing this for a while now. He went on to praise Rush and added that he is excited to have him.

Triple H says Lio Rush to NXT is something that they've been talking about for a while, not a recent development. Calls Rush an energetic performer and is excited to have him. — Sean Ross Sapp, Fightful.com THICC BOY (@SeanRossSapp) September 19, 2019

