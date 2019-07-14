WWE News: Triple H heaps praise on Ricochet ahead of his Extreme Rules clash

Triple H

What's the story?

WWE EVP Triple H recently took to Twitter and showered praise on Raw Superstar Ricochet. Triple H stated that he always had his eye on Ricochet and that it's hard to take your eyes off him.

In case you didn't know...

Ricochet was one of the most popular wrestlers in the indie scene before he signed with NXT back in 2018. The high-flyer immediately made a statement by defeating Fabian Aichner in his debut match. At NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn IV, Ricochet defeated Adam Cole to win the NXT North American Title. Ricochet also won the fourth annual Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, alongside Aleister Black.

He was called up to the main roster earlier this year, teaming with Finn Balor to defeat Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush. Soon after, Ricochet and Black competed in a Fatal Four-Way Tag Team Title match, in a losing effort.

Ricochet went on to win the WWE United States Title from Samoa Joe at WWE Stomping Grounds. This past week on Raw, he defeated AJ Styles to retain the title, but then received a beatdown at the hands of the newly reformed Club.

The heart of the matter

Ricochet is all set to defend his US Title at Extreme Rules against Styles tonight. WWE's official Twitter handle recently promoted the latest edition of WWE Chronicle featuring Ricochet. WWE EVP Triple H retweeted the same and went on to heap praise upon the high-flyer. Triple H called Ricochet an incredible performer and a phenomenal talent. Here's The Game's tweet:

A phenomenal talent, an incredible performer, and a young man with many pages left to write in his story. @KingRicochet was always someone I kept an eye on...and as anyone who’s seen him in the ring knows, it’s hard to take your eyes off him. https://t.co/rls2STqxsS — Triple H (@TripleH) July 14, 2019

What's next?

With the Club by his side, AJ Styles now poses a serious threat to Ricochet at the upcoming PPV. Beating the Phenomenal One is bound to be a tough nut to crack for him.