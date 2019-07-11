WWE News: Becky Lynch has a hilarious reaction to Seth Rollins praising Ronda Rousey

Lynch isn't pleased with Rollins' comment

What's the story?

WWE's power couple, Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch, were recently seen talking with the media about WWE having its own category at the ESPY Awards.

Rollins mentioned how every nominee was deserving of a win (which included Ronda Rousey), to which Lynch took exception, stating that only three out of four nominees deserved to win.

In case you didn't know...

Last night at the ESPY Awards, WWE was given its own category for the very first time, with four Superstars competing for the honor of bagging the award for Best WWE Moment.

The nominees included Becky Lynch (for winning the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Titles at WrestleMania 35), Kofi Kingston (for winning his first WWE Title), Ronda Rousey (for winning her first Raw Women's Title), and Roman Reigns (for his triumphant return to WWE earlier this year).

Roman Reigns won the award for the Best WWE Moment category, and thanked everyone who supported him in his heartfelt speech.

The heart of the matter

The media caught up with WWE Universal Champion Seth Rollins and Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch on the day of the ceremony. Rollins stated that this is an incredible moment for the wrestling industry. The Beastslayer also mentioned that it feels great being a part of the mainstream culture at the ESPY Awards.

Rollins proceeded to state that all the nominees deserved to win the award, and was interrupted by a confused Becky Lynch, who seemed to have taken exception to the fact that Rollins thought Ronda Rousey deserved to win. Lynch asked Rollins to rethink his choices and the two Superstars then agreed on the point that only three of the four nominees deserved to win. You can check out the hilarious exchange below:

What's next?

It's refreshing to see Lynch keeping her character alive even outside the ring at all times, as evident by the above clip.

Would you like to see Lynch vs Ronda in a singles encounter somewhere down the line?