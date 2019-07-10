WWE News: Becky Lynch takes a hilarious jibe at Stone Cold Steve Austin

Stone Cold Steve Austin

What's the story?

WWE Raw Women's Champion Becky Lynch recently featured on the cover of ESPN magazine, becoming the first WWE Superstar to bag the honor.

WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin posted a tweet on Lynch's accomplishment, to which "The Man" responded by saying that Austin reminds some people of her.

In case you didn't know...

Becky Lynch turned from a generic babyface to a ruthless heel at SummerSlam 2018, when she turned on her best friend Charlotte Flair. She went on to embrace the gimmick of "The Man", a completely new Becky Lynch who was basically a no-nonsense character. This reminded many of Stone Cold Steve Austin, the legendary anti-hero who practically saved WWE from going bankrupt during the Attitude Era.

The comparisons kept creeping up as Lynch went on to bag both the Raw and SmackDown Live Women's Titles in the main event of WrestleMania 35, becoming the first woman to do so. Lynch's demeanor and the aura surrounding her character certainly matches that of Stone Cold Steve Austin in more ways than one.

It's worth noting that Zelina Vega, Lynch's opponent on this week's Raw, had recently posted a scathing tweet in which she dubbed Becky as a "Stone Cold rip-off".

The heart of the matter

As soon as the news hit, several wrestling personalities and fans took to Twitter and congratulated Lynch on landing the coveted cover spot, Austin being one of them. He promoted the magazine on his Twitter account, focusing on the fact that Lynch was on the cover.

"The Man" was quick to notice and respond to the tweet. She thanked Austin for the same and proceeded to take a light jibe at him. Lynch stated that she's happy that Austin reminds some people of her.

Thanks Stone Cold, so happy that some people say you remind them of me. #DTA — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) July 9, 2019

It goes without saying that despite all of her accomplishments, Lynch is currently miles behind Austin with regards to popularity and fan reception. Fans have always compared Lynch to Austin, given the fact that Austin is the bigger star in this case. Lynch is clearly playing a joke on the same notion by implying that it is Austin who reminds people of Lynch and not the other way round.

What's next?

The WWE Universe has been clamoring for an in-ring segment between Austin and Lynch for a while now. Hopefully, we'll get it somewhere down the line.