WWE News: Triple H invites Floyd Mayweather & Conor McGregor to Monday Night Raw

Will the duo accept the challenge?

What could happen?

What’s the story?

Earlier today Triple H was interviewed on British sports channel Sky Sports News (SSN), during which he invited Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather to come to Monday Night Raw. The Game has been making appearances sporadically in the UK for a while now ever since the emergence of the UK Championship Tournament.

In case you didn’t know...

Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are set to face off this August in Las Vegas, with the ‘dream match’ having been in the works for months on end. Mayweather, who is aiming to take his professional record to 50-0, is the heavy favourite going into the fight.

The heart of the matter

During the interview on SSN, HHH was asked about the McGregor-Mayweather fight. After talking about how entertaining the bout would be, The Game welcomed the idea of Conor and Floyd appearing on Monday Night Raw to show the world what they’ve got. Mayweather, of course, wrestled for WWE back at WrestleMania 24 against The Big Show.

What’s next?

It doesn’t seem as if anything will come of the Mayweather/McGregor invite, however, the idea of Conor trying out professional wrestling is something that’s been talked about for a long time now. Given the hectic schedule of both men over the next few months, it seems like their media appearances will revolve around sit-down interviews as opposed to WWE appearances.

Author’s take

It’s great to hear HHH talking about a mainstream fight like this, and if Floyd’s history with the company tells us anything, it’s that there is always the potential for someone like McGregor to cross over into our universe. Hell, if Ronda Rousey can do it why can’t The Notorious One?

