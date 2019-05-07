×
WWE News: Triple H likes tweet blaming Vince McMahon for low ratings

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
News
463   //    07 May 2019, 07:24 IST

Triple H and Vince
Triple H and Vince

What's the story?

A fan recently posted a tweet to Vince McMahon, addressing the scathing issue of poor ratings and Superstars not being given health insurance.

WWE EVP Triple H liked the tweet, and proceeded to unlike it three hours later.


In case you didn't know...

Vince McMahon's WWE has grown into one of the biggest corporations in the world over the course of the past several decades. Today, WWE enjoys more than a billion fans on social media, and its premiere event WrestleMania attracts fans from more than 60 countries every year. Additionally, WWE's partnership with the likes of "B A Star" and Susan G Komen has helped the company garner tons of mainstream attention and praise.

What irks the WWE Universe is the fact that a company of the stature of WWE is unable to do well in regards to weekly ratings. Over the past few years, Raw and SmackDown have recorded some of the lowest rating numbers in history. Plus, the fact that WWE doesn't provide health insurance to its wrestlers hasn't gone down well with the fans.

Also read: 5 mistakes Triple H will rectify when he takes over from Vince McMahon


The heart of the matter

One fan recently took to Twitter and addressed the above concerns in a tweet geared towards WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. Here's the tweet that was sent:

@VinceMcMahon maybe the problem with the Raw and SmackDown ratings isn't due to wrestlers injured, it's that you put confusing and pointless storylines. Although it wouldn't hurt if you gave your wrestlers insurance. Just a thought @StephMcMahon @TripleH @WWE

Triple H liked the tweet, but proceeded to unlike it hours later. Here's a screengrab for you to take a look at.


Triple H's like
Triple H's like

What's next?

Problems like Superstar insurance and low ratings have been hounding WWE since a long while now. Hopefully, the promotion comes up with something to tackle these issues.

What are your thoughts on this?

Tags:
WWE Raw Triple H Vince McMahon
