WWE News: Triple H officially welcomes Kyle O'Reilly to NXT

The Creator welcomes the second half of reDRagon to debut this past month...

What's the story?

On last week's edition of NXT on the WWE Network, we saw the second debut of a former champion in Ring Of Honor with Kyle O'Reilly.

The man who oversees NXT, Triple H, took to Twitter to welcome the 30-year old wrestler after his match against Aleister Black. Check out his tweet below:

In case you didn't know...

The two newest members of the NXT Roster in O'Reilly and Bobby Fish have earned a total of five world tag team championships together in the tag team reDRagon. Three with Ring of Honor and two with New Japan Pro Wrestling.

O'Reilly's greatest pro wrestling accomplishment came at the ROH pay per view Final Battle in December 2016. He would defeat Adam Cole after a bitter feud to become the ROH World Champion, his first and only world title to date.

The heart of the matter...

It is customary for Triple H to post a tweet similar to this one for any major debuting superstar in the NXT brand. It is his way of introducing social media to the brand's newest star.

The responses to Triple H's tweet were immediately calling for reDRagon to reform, the tag team that put both O'Reilly and Fish on the map. This could come to fruition as reports of WWE forming an all-ROH talent stable have been doing the rounds.

It could definitely be a viable option considering the depth in the NXT tag team division is a little shallow for the time being with the call-up of The Revival, the injury to Shane Thorne of TM61, and the split of DIY.

What's next?

It is very interesting that both Kyle O'Reilly and Bobby Fish made their debuts against Aleister Black.

It could be a precursor to the NXT debut of reDRagon, but it is highly unlikely that it is the start of a feud with Black after WWE.com showed backstage footage of Hideo Itami attempting to jump Black after last week's episode of NXT.

Author's take...

I always love these tweets from Triple H. It's a great way to welcome someone to the NXT Universe. The little things that Triple H does with NXT is the reason it is so successful.

As for O'Reilly and Fish, I would definitely welcome a reDRagon reunion in NXT as they get themselves established in the WWE. I don't think it was simply a coincidence having them both debut against Aleister Black.