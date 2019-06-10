WWE News: Triple H on doing an NXT TakeOver in Saudi Arabia

What's the story?

In a recent interview, WWE EVP Triple H talked about the possibility of WWE having a TakeOver event in Saudi Arabia.

The Game stated that it all depends on how quickly WWE finds and trains Saudi Arabian talent.

In case you didn't know...

It has been a while since WWE and the Saudi Kingdom signed a multi-year deal, which will see WWE hosting shows in the country for a long time to come.

The first show WWE did in Saudi Arabia was The Greatest Royal Rumble that ended with Braun Strowman winning the match to bag a green championship belt. The next show, "Crown Jewel", was headlined by Triple H and a returning Shawn Michaels taking on The Undertaker and Kane.

Recently, WWE's had its third show in Saudi Arabia called "Super ShowDown", which featured The Undertaker going toe to toe with WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg in a dream match, that didn't quite live up to expectations, courtesy the fact that both performers are past their prime.

The heart of the matter

🔴🔴 حصري 🔴🔴 //

هل سنرى NXT في المملكة العربية السعودية ؟؟.



نائب الرئيس التنفيذي لاتحاد WWE " تربل اتش " يتحدث لشبكة قوانين الحلبة عن احتمالية تقديم محتوى NXT في المملكة العربية السعودية pic.twitter.com/LBcXxXWrzj — قوانين الحلبة (@Ring_Rules) June 9, 2019

An interview starring Triple H has recently surfaced on the web. The Game can be heard talking about being unsure whether to bring an NXT TakeOver show in Saudi Arabia or building a separate NXT brand for the country.

Well, the goal is to be able to find talent here, recruit talent, train talent, and to be able to build something on the ground here. Now, whether that's bringing an NXT TakeOver event here or whether that's building a brand here is yet to be determined. It just depends on how quickly we find talent and how quickly we train them.

What's next?

The possibility stands that WWE might attempt to build a separate NXT brand in Saudi Arabia in the near future, just like how the company did with the UK.

Would you like to see an NXT TakeOver event taking place in the Kingdom?