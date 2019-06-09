WWE Rumours: Vince McMahon agrees that WWE's system is broken

Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that no-one in WWE has disputed what Jon Moxley said during his recent Talk is Jericho interview.

He added that Vince McMahon himself is aware of the fact that their system is broken and in need of important changes going forward.

In case you didn't know...

After taking the wrestling world by storm with a shocking AEW debut, Moxley answered a long string of questions thrown at him by WWE legend Chris Jericho on his "Talk is Jericho" podcast.

During the episode, he stated his belief that WWE's existing system is broken and in dire need of important changes. While doing so, he criticised his former boss Vince for being out of touch with what today's fans want from the company and their superstars.

Meltzer had previously reported the news that several wrestlers had supported Moxley's comments - to the point there was no single superstar or backstage personnel who disagreed with his sentiment. He also said that even those within the company who didn't like Moxley didn't have anything negative to say, in response to his rant during that interview.

The heart of the matter

Now, recent news is being reported that a trusted backstage source within the WWE, who isn't close to Moxley, said he was unhappy while working in the company and that his comments about their system being broken is true.

The source further stated that many within the company are aware that several changes must be made, with even Vince himself realising this fact.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see what steps Vince McMahon has in mind, with regards to implementing said changes. The attempt to turn the third hour of Monday Night Raw into a more edgier product could potentially be one of those steps in the not-too-distant future.

What should Vince do to improve the product and fix the broken system? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts!