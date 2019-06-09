×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE Rumours: Vince McMahon agrees that WWE's system is broken

Abhilash Mendhe
ANALYST
Rumors
673   //    09 Jun 2019, 09:03 IST

Vince McMahon
Vince McMahon

What's the story?

Dave Meltzer from Wrestling Observer Newsletter recently reported that no-one in WWE has disputed what Jon Moxley said during his recent Talk is Jericho interview.

He added that Vince McMahon himself is aware of the fact that their system is broken and in need of important changes going forward.

In case you didn't know...

After taking the wrestling world by storm with a shocking AEW debut, Moxley answered a long string of questions thrown at him by WWE legend Chris Jericho on his "Talk is Jericho" podcast.

During the episode, he stated his belief that WWE's existing system is broken and in dire need of important changes. While doing so, he criticised his former boss Vince for being out of touch with what today's fans want from the company and their superstars.

Meltzer had previously reported the news that several wrestlers had supported Moxley's comments - to the point there was no single superstar or backstage personnel who disagreed with his sentiment. He also said that even those within the company who didn't like Moxley didn't have anything negative to say, in response to his rant during that interview.

Also read: Undertaker says he wants to retire before he gets too old (WWE history)

The heart of the matter

Now, recent news is being reported that a trusted backstage source within the WWE, who isn't close to Moxley, said he was unhappy while working in the company and that his comments about their system being broken is true.

The source further stated that many within the company are aware that several changes must be made, with even Vince himself realising this fact.

What's next?

It will be interesting to see what steps Vince McMahon has in mind, with regards to implementing said changes. The attempt to turn the third hour of Monday Night Raw into a more edgier product could potentially be one of those steps in the not-too-distant future.

What should Vince do to improve the product and fix the broken system? Sound off in the comments below with your thoughts!

Tags:
AEW Double Or Nothing Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") Vince McMahon
Advertisement
5 backstage incidents that made Jon Moxley leave WWE (and how they could've been avoided)
RELATED STORY
5 things Vince McMahon must do after AEW Double or Nothing
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Top AEW Superstar sends warning to Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
3 Proven ways for WWE to win the new wrestling war
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons Jon Moxley Left WWE To Join AEW
RELATED STORY
WWE News: AEW star has advice for Superstars who are scared of Vince McMahon
RELATED STORY
WWE/AEW News: Chris Jericho reveals the moment that made him leave WWE
RELATED STORY
5 incredible similarities between Jon Moxley and CM Punk's WWE exits
RELATED STORY
Unpopular Opinion: WWE needs to make instant changes in their product after the successful launch of AEW
RELATED STORY
4 Underutilized WWE Superstars who will shine in a new promotion like AEW
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us