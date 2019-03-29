WWE News: Triple H on if it would be better for WrestleMania to have fewer matches

Will this year's show have the most matches ever?

What's the story?

During the NXT: Takeover New York conference call today, Triple H was asked about a variety of topics.

One question he was asked regarded whether it would be better for WrestleMania PPVs to have fewer matches like Takeover events do. 411Mania.com carried news of his answers to the conference call.

WrestleMania has become almost a day-long event as some of the past few shows have had 14 or even 15 matches between the pre-show and the main card itself.

Since things are done differently in NXT than on the main roster, Takeover events often have five matches at most. Usually easier to watch as the running time isn't as long as 'Mania, the upcoming show has five matches announced as of today.

The heart of the matter

The Game was asked during the conference call if WrestleMania would be better off with fewer matches like they have on Takeover cards. It would offer more time for each match, as opposed to cramming everything together.

He answered that "it's a challenge [cutting down the number of matches] because they want to give as many talent as possible something to do at WrestleMania so that nobody feels left out".

In contrast, since the NXT Takeover shows are often under three hours, Triple H said that "that same dynamic doesn't exist with NXT Takeover", but the reason for so many matches at WrestleMania is because it "needs to feel epic since it’s the biggest show of the year".

This year's event is rumoured to be having almost 17 matches from pre-show to main event, including both battle royals and a match or two that hasn't been announced yet, like the Raw or SmackDown tag-title matches.

Some of the reasoning behind the question for a shorter amount of matches stems from fans getting burned out by the main event eventually rolling around. Also having a main event which runs almost 25-30 minutes didn't help either, like Roman Reigns vs Triple H or Reigns vs. the Undertaker.

What's next?

While it would be nice to have fewer matches on a 'Mania card, the fact is that with so many championships and the need to make it feel so big each year, the card itself is often bloated with a lot of matches. This hurts the attention span of fans because with the show routinely running in excess of five hours for the main card, they need to find somewhere in between to take a break.

Getting everyone on the card is hard to do, but if Asuka or either of the tag teams fail to make the show while Colin Yost and Michael Che get featured spots in the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, then something is definitely wrong.

If a match that stole the show - Seth Rollins Intercontinental Title match last year - is followed by a stinker, it only hurts the card itself. Maybe the constant need to not have Shane McMahon matches would allow different superstars to get on the card, especially someone like Asuka who was sacrificed in the name of the women's main event.

