WWE News: Triple H prepares for in-ring return (Video)

Triple H is preparing for a return to the ring before the March 10 live event in Buffalo, New York.

Triple H speaking on WWE.com

What’s the story?

The King of Kings is heading back to a WWE ring before his match at WrestleMania 33. Triple H has always been public about his intense workouts on his quest to return to in-ring shape in his first match since dropping the WWE title to Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 32. You can watch the video of Hunter working out below:

In case you didn’t know...

As soon as the Game stepped away from the ring full-time, he’s always returned when the WWE needed him most. At WrestleMania, Triple H made his mark with matches against the Undertaker, Sting, Roman Reigns and this year, Seth Rollins.

The only way he doesn’t wrestle the Architect is if Rollins’ knee injury doesn’t heal in time. Regardless, Triple H is getting ready to lace those boots at a live event in Buffalo, New York.

The heart of the matter

Even though CM Punk didn’t think fighting Triple H at WrestleMania was a big deal, it is still vital to the WWE’s biggest event that the COO takes part in the festivities. Rollins will benefit from wrestling him, with a win furthering his career at an early stage in his career.

At the age of 47, HHH is keeping his body in its best shape to date. With one cover of Muscle and Fitness under his belt, Triple H is still impressing fans on social media, where he posted his latest workout the night before his WWE live event return.

What’s next?

This won’t be Triple H’s only in-ring bout before WrestleMania 33 in Orlando. He’s scheduled to wrestle in Toronto, Ontario, Canada on March 11 and take part in a six-man tag match with Kevin Owens and Samoa Joe on March 26 in White Plains, New York.

That one should have a bit more storyline added to it, as they take on Sami Zayn, Chris Jericho and Finn Balor.

Sportskeeda’s take

As the WWE gets closer to WrestleMania, including Triple H is going to be a priority. He’s clearly dedicated to being the best athlete possible with his fierce workout regime. Come April 2, the Cerebral Assassin has a very important task, and that is to help build another star in the WWE.

