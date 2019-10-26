WWE News: Triple H reacts to Finn Balor's heel turn on NXT

Triple H and Finn Balor

On the latest episode of WWE NXT, Finn Balor shocked the WWE Universe to its core by turning heel and launching a brutal attack on Johnny Gargano. WWE EVP Triple H has now reacted to the heel turn and seems pleased with Balor 'reinventing' himself.

Balor's WWE run so far...

After his successful NXT stint, Finn Balor made his way to WWE's main roster and became the first-ever Universal Champion at SummerSlam 2016. An in-ring injury forced him to vacate the title on RAW, and Triple H could be seen in tears in a backstage area. It was heart-shattering for The Game to see one of his biggest NXT recruits get injured just when he was about to kick off his main roster journey.

Balor came back months later and remained a mainstay on the red brand for years. Last night's episode of NXT saw Finn Balor interrupting a confrontation between The Undisputed Era and DIY. It seemed like Balor was out to help the babyfaces, but he attacked Johnny Gargano in a genuine shocker, followed by The Undisputed Era beating down Tommaso Ciampa. The segment ended with Balor laying down Gargano on the ramp, and The Undisputed Era hinting at an association with him.

Triple H has praise for Balor following heel turn

Balor appeared on WWE Backstage soon after and explained the reason for his NXT return. The former Universal Champion went on to compare NXT to Broadway. Triple H responded to the clip and praised Balor for reinventing himself. The Game also welcomed Balor back to NXT. Check out the clip below, where Balor explains why he returned to NXT, and Triple H's response to the same.

The greats reinvent ... and let nothing and no one stand in their way.....

welcome back to Broadway, @FinnBalor. #WWEBackstage https://t.co/t9ApjICr6c — Triple H (@TripleH) October 26, 2019

