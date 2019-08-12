WWE News: Triple H reacts to Matt Riddle disrespecting WWE legends

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News 533 // 12 Aug 2019, 10:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Triple H, Matt Riddle, and Goldberg

WWE Executive Vice President Triple H held a conference call following the NXT TakeOver: Toronto PPV, and opened up on Matt Riddle disrespecting WWE legends. The Game stated that Riddle is a very outspoken guy and is entitled to his opinion.

It's no secret that Riddle isn't a fan of WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg. Ever since he returned to WWE, Riddle has been taking shots at Goldberg on Twitter and Instagram. Riddle went on to state that Goldberg is "the worst wrestler in the business". Tonight, on the SummerSlam live stream watch along, Riddle revealed that he got into a confrontation with Goldberg and the two exchanged words before going their ways. Goldberg went on to defeat Dolph Ziggler in his return match, and delivered a string of thunderous Spears to him.

Riddle recently made waves when he posted a scathing video on Twitter, attacking a bunch of WWE legends. Riddle went on to warn Chris Jericho, Lance Storm, Booker T, and Goldberg, threatening to beat all of them up. Jericho responded to the tweet by mocking Riddle in a short clip.

Also read: 5 things you didn't know about Teal Piper, AEW's newest recruit

During the NXT TakeOver: Toronto conference call, Triple H discussed a string of topics concerning NXT. Triple H was asked about Riddle's recent tweets targeting several WWE legends, to which he responded by stating that Riddle is "a big boy" and is entitled to his opinion.

"It's social media. It's his opinion... he can say it. It is what it is. Matt Riddle is a very outspoken person. So... good for him. He's a big boy."

Riddle's past jibes at WWE legends, especially Goldberg, has led to fan speculation regarding a potential face-off between Riddle and Goldberg in the near future.